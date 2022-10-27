Left Menu

Resolution introduced in US House commemorating the birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space for thousands of families, as well as worship, fellowship, communal meals, education, and activities for young and old, creating a true home for the faithful, the resolution added.

A US lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the global Hindu organisation BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. The resolution by Congressman Andrew Garbarino on Wednesday said Maharaj’s unique message “in the joy of others, lies our own”, were thoughtful, meaningful, and consoling, coming from the depth of profound experience and deep compassion. The BAPS spiritual leader always gave enlightenment, guidance, and wisdom to the many entrusted to his care and administered abundantly to the spiritual and corporal needs of all, the resolution said.

Born on December 7, 1921, in the village of Chansad, Gujarat, Maharaj followed a spiritual path from an early age, seeking purity, renouncing material possessions, and possessing a striking humility and selflessness, it further said.

The fifth spiritual successor and guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a worldwide Hindu organisation dedicated to promoting harmony between individuals, within families, and amongst diverse communities, the resolution said, adding that his unique combination of spirituality and leadership has grown BAPS globally, encompassing more than 1,100 mandirs worldwide and 150 centres in North America. These mandirs offer a welcoming and spiritual space for thousands of families, as well as worship, fellowship, communal meals, education, and activities for young and old, creating a true home for the faithful, the resolution added.

