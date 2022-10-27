Woxsen University aligns its activities to United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

With a strong focus on ERS, Woxsen University has set in motion, the SDG-wheel to direct its core activities and innovations with an aim to create social impact in today's systemic world. Woxsen's strategy on adhering to UN SDGs is built on two constituent processes. The first is providing quality & practical education to its students and the second is student activities contributing to social causes.

The core activities of Woxsen University that aligns with UN'S SDGs are as follows: SDG 1: No Poverty • Hyderabad's division of 'Street Cause' – A nationwide entity that focuses on social uplifting of rural India, is run by the students of Woxsen University. The students contribute to the cause through various fundraising campaigns, educating children from rural areas across Hyderabad, donations and more such activities.

• The Rotaract Club of Woxsen focuses on Net Zero Initiatives, clean energy, gender equity and ensures the cleanliness and maintenance of the campus.

• Woxsen has recently launched 'Rural Entrepreneurship Project' which aims at creating societal impact through meaningful engagement with the native communities surrounding Woxsen University.

SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being • Mindficent Series - Esteemed speakers on mental health are invited every month to interact and connect with the students and staff at Woxsen University.

• The human library at Woxsen University is an initiative which addresses people's prejudice by initiating a dialogue between real human stories and the readers.

• Woxsen University provides an inclusive environment where students are free to express and seek help. Also stringent policies are levied pertaining to student's security and safety.

• Candid-Talks is an initiative to reach out to all students individually and have a one-to-one conversation about their life.

• Heart – Unlocked is an initiative of the Community Service Volunteers that focuses on creating a circle of support and enhance mental health & well-being of the student community at Woxsen.

SDG 4: Quality education • Woxsen University ensures its students quality education through case studies and conferences, research contributions through 'Woxsen Business Review,' which has a sub-section for Sustainability and the SDGs to create awareness among students about companies' integration of sustainability and social responsibility practices.

• A collaboration with US-based Monmouth University initiated a six-month Social Impact Project, 'Woxsen-Monmouth Elevate Program' to uplift the underprivileged students from government schools in Telangana.

• The institution's Rotaract Club provides unique opportunities for students to develop Corporate Social Responsibility, Business Ethics and Leadership skills.

SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals With 92+ academic partners, 20+ corporate collaborations in CSR and numerous NGOs in the roster, the university has joined hands with some of the most-able individuals and organizations to ensure the materialization of the SDGs.

Additionally, the university releases Seed Grant to the most deserving research proposals for undertaking longitudinal projects in line with SDGs 1, 3, 7, 11 and 14. Woxsen's research output in the year 2020 had 25% of its publications with a social impact focus while in 2021, it increased to 27% and 31% in 2022.

Similarly, the university works closely with PRME (Principles for Responsible Management Education) across various segments such as pedagogical innovations and cross-institutional ESG projects.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law, Sciences. With 92+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930917/Woxsen_University_SDG.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)