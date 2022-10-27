Left Menu

Goa: Illegalities in tourism sector to be tackled, says minister; bats for jetty policy

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:06 IST
The Goa government will take all efforts to tackle illegalities in the beach belt like unauthorized massage services and touting during the tourist season, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, the tourism minister also slammed some of the activists protesting against the state's proposed jetty policy.

''The menace of touts and unauthorized people offering massages in the beach belt and certain points in Panaji city is increasing. The tourism department will, if need be, amend the tourism laws to allow police to act against those indulging in such activities,'' Khaunte said.

Asserting that the new jetty policy is aimed at boosting tourism, he said those opposing it are trying to establish their political careers or resurrect it, while a third group is protesting without even reading the draft.

The jetty policy has nothing to do with coal transportation or any other aspect that will affect fishing as alleged by protesters, Khaunte said.

The minister also informed the state water sports policy would be ready by December.

