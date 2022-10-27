SGT University Hosts 3-day Conference on Cosmology

October 17-19 event sought to bring together the best minds in the science field New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Thanu Padmanabhan Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization (CCSP) at Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT) University hosted a three-day conference, COSMOLOGY@CCSP_1, in hybrid mode, on the topic, ‘Current Status of Cosmology’. The symposium's objective was to bring together the pioneers and best minds in cosmology under one roof, to discuss the latest developments in this field and enlighten young cosmology researchers. Cosmology, the study of the beginnings and evolution of the Universe, has witnessed significant advances in the last few decades, especially in the specialised domain of observational cosmology. COSMOLOGY@CCSP_1 saw both world-renowned experts and talented young cosmologists engage in fruitful discussions to achieve its ultimate goal - that of promoting research in science and familiarising the subject for today’s generation in cosmology. Among the prominent professors who took part in the conference were NareshDadhich, Sudhakar Panda, L. Sriramkumar, S. Tsujikawa, LeandrosPerivolaropoulos and Salvatore Capozziello. Sharing his views, Dr. Mohammad Sami, Professor and Director, CCSP, said, “The Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization, which was recently established at SGT University, is a premier research centre which is focused on research at the intersection of cosmology and high-energy physics. And to have the opportunity to host COSMOLOGY@CCSP_1 has been a privilege, as the conference will help CCSP prove its credentials in the field of cosmology and related sciences. For, I believe that if the standard of research is high, that will be reflected in the quality of teaching.” About SGT University With the world at their fingertips, students at SGT University, Gurugram turn thought into action and impact. A true innovation powerhouse, SGT University charges into uncharted territory, conducting meaningful research that resonates with the local community. The students, scholars and researchers at SGT University are at the forefront of innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering and data science. As a community-engaged institution, SGT University takes pride in cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. With such noteworthy activity around campus, the university undergraduates bolster their college experiences by taking advantage of a multitude of available research & innovation opportunities. And graduate students are at the centre of the university's far-reaching research endeavours. Each day they work alongside accomplished faculty and researchers to forge solutions to society's most pressing problems. At SGT University, research is a creative and ongoing collaboration between faculty, students, administrators, businesses, academic partners, and the local community. This puts SGT University at the help of national research and innovation as they help students explore uncharted terrains, foster knowledge and learning, unleash innovation, and in the process, change lives.

