Write research papers, don't limit yourselves to treatment: Adityanath to UP doctors

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:20 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday advised the state's doctors to write research papers and get them published and not limit themselves to treating patients.

Adityanath inaugurated the the Department of Vascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery at the King George Medical University (KGMU) and also launched Asia's first 'Pathogen Reduction Machine'.

''Some teachers of the KGMU have been recognised across the world as good scientists, but still there is a need for us to do a lot more,'' the chief minister said.

''When we talk about appointing doctors of existing medical colleges as teachers in newly set up medical colleges, the NMC (National Medical Commission) says that it has no objection but the problem is that they have not written a single research paper,'' he added.

If we are not able to write research papers, there will be no progress towards patenting, the chief minister asserted.

''There is no shortage of patients in KGMU but where are the research papers and publications? We have to make it a part of our daily routine and if we do not engage with it, it will hinder our progress,'' he said.

''Let us also make writing a habit. Don't just limit yourself to treatment. New research papers should come from KGMU, on behalf of every faculty member, on behalf of every department, we should give our publications. All the departments here should have some articles published in international journals,'' he said.

The chief minister said KGMU must move with the times.

''KGMU has come a long way. Five years ago, KGMU completed its 100-year journey, which is a milestone for any institution. In these 100 years, a lot of progress has been made in many areas of medical science,'' he said.

