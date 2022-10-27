Left Menu

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei calls for unity after shrine attack

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians on Thursday to unite after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, saying those behind it "will surely be punished", state television reported. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents. and the people must be united against ...disregard for people's lives, security, and sanctities," Khamenei said in a statement read on state TV.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:13 IST
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei calls for unity after shrine attack
Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians on Thursday to unite after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, saying those behind it "will surely be punished", state television reported.

"We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents. Security bodies, the judiciary, activists in the field of thought ... and the people must be united against ...disregard for people's lives, security, and sanctities," Khamenei said in a statement read on state TV.

