Left Menu

JU only state-run univ in country in QS Sustainability World Ranking

A JU spokesperson said on Thursday that the ranking is based on sustainability performance focusing on environmental and social impacts of the higher education institutes and has considered metrics like sustainable education, sustainable research, equality, knowledge exchange and impact of education.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:24 IST
JU only state-run univ in country in QS Sustainability World Ranking
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University has earned the distinction of being the only state-run varsity from India to feature in the QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023.

A total of 700 institutes feature in the list, of which 15 are from India. A JU spokesperson said on Thursday that the ranking is based on sustainability performance focusing on environmental and social impacts of the higher education institutes and has considered metrics like sustainable education, sustainable research, equality, knowledge exchange and impact of education. Jadavpur University is at overall eighth position from India, the spokesperson said.

IIT Bombay is the top institute from India in the list and Jawaharlal Nehru University ranks first among the Indian universities, both central and state run.

QS World University Rankings is one of the top international rankings measuring the popularity and performance of universities all over the world. The sustainability rankings, published on Wednesday, is the first edition by QS and uses a methodology which comprises of indicators designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle environmental, social and governance challenges, the QS world university rankings site said. Indicators are split into social impact measures which includes equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability and opportunities. JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has expressed happiness over the inclusion of the university in the sustainability list.

''It is a matter of pride for us. JU had figured at the top among the leading universities in the country in several rankings in the past years. I dedicate this ranking to our faculty, researchers, students and staff. Despite being a state university and not getting much central help, our stakeholders are working in pursuit of excellence. We have to strive for more success,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022