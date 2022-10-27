Left Menu

Over 1.25 cr people expected to participate in mass singing of classic Kannada songs on Oct 28

At more than 10,000 places simultaneously this event will be held, Kumar said.Speaking to reporters here, he said the main event will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where 50,000 people will be participating.This event will be happening on land, in air and also on waters.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:31 IST
Over 1.25 cr people expected to participate in mass singing of classic Kannada songs on Oct 28
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said more than 1.25 crore people are expected to participate in the ''Koti Kanta Gaayana'', a programme organised by his department to facilitate mass singing of six classic Kannada songs, including the state anthem, on October 28.

The programme is being organised as a prelude to 'Kannada Rajyotsava' (state formation day), which is on November 1.

''Aimed at welcoming Kannada Rajyotsava with fervour tomorrow on October 28 a special Koti Kanta Gayana programme has been organised, and according to information available, more than one crore and fifteen lakh people have registered. At more than 10,000 places simultaneously this event will be held,'' Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the main event will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where 50,000 people will be participating.

''This event will be happening on land, in air and also on waters. This Koti Kanta Gayana programme will unite Kannada hearts. I expect more than 1.25 crore people to sing six Kannada songs,'' he added.

According to Kannada and Culture department, Kannadigas living in different countries and states are among those who have enrolled for the programme.

The six revered Kannada songs that will being sung at the event are- state anthem ''Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe'' written by Kuvempu', 'Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu' by Huyilagola Narayan Rao, 'Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana'' by Chennaveera Kanavi, ''Baarisu Kannada Dindimava'' by Kuvempu, ''Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa'' by D S Karki, and ''Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku'' by Hamsalekha.

As part of the preparations for the event, Sunil Kumar has held several meetings with number of organisations including those with Auto Drivers’ Union, Women’s Self Help Groups, Employees of IT/BT firms, Universities, schools and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022