Over 1.25 cr people expected to participate in mass singing of classic Kannada songs on Oct 28

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said more than 1.25 crore people are expected to participate in the ''Koti Kanta Gaayana'', a programme organised by his department to facilitate mass singing of six classic Kannada songs, including the state anthem, on October 28.

The programme is being organised as a prelude to 'Kannada Rajyotsava' (state formation day), which is on November 1.

''Aimed at welcoming Kannada Rajyotsava with fervour tomorrow on October 28 a special Koti Kanta Gayana programme has been organised, and according to information available, more than one crore and fifteen lakh people have registered. At more than 10,000 places simultaneously this event will be held,'' Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the main event will be held in the presence of the Chief Minister at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where 50,000 people will be participating.

''This event will be happening on land, in air and also on waters. This Koti Kanta Gayana programme will unite Kannada hearts. I expect more than 1.25 crore people to sing six Kannada songs,'' he added.

According to Kannada and Culture department, Kannadigas living in different countries and states are among those who have enrolled for the programme.

The six revered Kannada songs that will being sung at the event are- state anthem ''Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe'' written by Kuvempu', 'Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu' by Huyilagola Narayan Rao, 'Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana'' by Chennaveera Kanavi, ''Baarisu Kannada Dindimava'' by Kuvempu, ''Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa'' by D S Karki, and ''Huttidare Kannada Nadalli Huttabeku'' by Hamsalekha.

As part of the preparations for the event, Sunil Kumar has held several meetings with number of organisations including those with Auto Drivers’ Union, Women’s Self Help Groups, Employees of IT/BT firms, Universities, schools and colleges.

