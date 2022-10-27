Left Menu

Sisodia to discuss closure of Delhi Yoga class scheme with LG

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will meet LG V K Saxena to discuss the matter of alleged attempts to discontinue the AAP governments Dilli ki Yogshala programme.In a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of conspiring to shut the programme by pressuring officials.He had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the programme and has sent the file to Saxena for approval.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will meet LG V K Saxena to discuss the matter of alleged attempts to discontinue the AAP government's ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of ''conspiring'' to shut the programme by pressuring officials.

He had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the programme and has sent the file to Saxena for approval.

''I will meet LG sir tomorrow regarding the closure of Yoga classes in Delhi. The file is with LG sir. Yoga classes in Delhi will be closed from Tuesday if immediate action is not taken. Thousands of people will suffer,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his visit to Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal was asked about the controversy around closure of the yoga classes.

''There are 17,000 people who are benefiting from this scheme. They are pressuring officials to shut these classes but I assure you not even a single yoga class will be closed from November 1,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

Government sources had on Tuesday said that Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to ''discontinue'' the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year to provide free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi.

Currently, 590 yoga classes are being run daily with more than 17,000 participants.

The programme is run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

