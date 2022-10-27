Left Menu

Jamia to organise cultural programmes to celebrate 102nd foundation day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:21 IST
Jamia to organise cultural programmes to celebrate 102nd foundation day
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise several cultural programmes to celebrate its 102nd foundation day on Saturday, varsity officials said.

The celebrations will begin on Friday with an exhibition on 'Jamia Millia Islamia: History and Freedom Fighters' at Dr Zakir Husain Central Library in the University. Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar will preside over the inaugural function, JMI officials said.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar will be the chief guest at the main function to be held on Saturday at Dr M A Ansari Auditorium of the University.

The AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC), JMI will organise a student film festival 'AJKMCRC Filmotsav' on Saturday where films made by students of the centre will be screened from 10 am to 5 pm, they said.

The Premchand Archives and Literary Centre will organise a dramatised reading of Munshi Premchand's 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi' while the students of PGD acting of the AJKMCRC will perform in the programme to be held on Friday.

Jamia Alumni Connect (JAC) (Delhi Chapter) is also organising a programme at the varsity on Sunday. Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula and Upendra Giri, International Member, JAC (California, USA) will be the chief guests at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022