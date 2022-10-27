Sisodia to discuss closure of Delhi Yoga class scheme with LG

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will meet Lt Governor V K Saxena and raise the issue of alleged attempts to discontinue the AAP government's 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sisodia had accused the BJP of ''conspiring'' to shut the programme by pressuring officials.

He had said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the programme and has sent the file to Saxena for approval.

''I will meet LG sir tomorrow regarding the closure of Yoga classes in Delhi. The file is with LG sir. Yoga classes in Delhi will be closed from Tuesday if immediate action is not taken. Thousands of people will suffer,'' Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

During his visit to Ghazipur landfill site, Kejriwal was asked about the row over the closure of the programme.

''It is a matter of pain and anguish that such cheap politics is being played out in Delhi. We had started 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' to ensure the wellbeing and good health of Delhiites. As many as 17,000 citizens were taking part in our classes everyday and were very happily practising yoga twice a day,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

Asserting that people were getting treatment for lung ailments through the classes, he said such a fruitful programme was suspended. ''Imagine they've suspended such a fruitful programme. And this hasn't been suspended conventionally. These people pressured officers into arbitrarily stopping the programme. ''But I want to assure the people of Delhi that no matter what I have to bear, no matter what I have to face, I will go to all lengths possible to work in your best interest. I will not let them stop your yoga classes. Till the day I am alive, till the day I am standing here, I will protect and not let anyone hurt my Delhiites,'' Kejriwal added.

Government sources had on Tuesday said that Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to ''discontinue'' the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year to provide free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi.

Currently, 590 yoga classes are being run daily with more than 17,000 participants.

The programme is run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

