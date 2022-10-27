Government evaluating PTI’s request for holding protest in Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan's Interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the Pakistani government was evaluating the request made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold its massive protest rally in the capital on November 4.

Addressing a press conference here, Sanaullah said that PTI sent a formal application asking the government to let it hold a rally at a place designated by the Supreme Court in an earlier decision.

"We have received their request and we are currently evaluating it. We can allow the PTI to hold its protest if it gives the commitment to remain peaceful," the minister said.

The minister clarified that an invasion like protest march would be stopped at the limits of federal capital territory and law enforcing agencies have been well provided with riot gear to handle the protestors if they tried to force their way to Islamabad.

The announcement came as Imran Khan, chairman of PTI, announced to launch its long awaited protest march towards Islamabad from Lahore at 11 am from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

According to the plan, the marchers will travel on the historic GT Road and arrive in Rawat in the suburbs of Islamabad by November 3, where the leadership will decide on the next course of action.

The first priority of the party would be to hold a public rally, whereas the second priority would be to turn the protest into a sit-in. According to PTI leader Asad Umar, the march will reach Islamabad on November 4.

Khan has been demanding early elections and threatening a protest march towards Islamabad to force his demands if the government failed to give a date for elections.

