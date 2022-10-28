NMIMS invites applications for MBA Programs across all domains and campuses through NMAT

SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management closes its registration for MBA 2023 on 31st October 2022. All candidates who have applied for NMAT must register on NMIMS mandatorily. The total number of seats across all MBA programs and campuses is 1800. NMIMS provides a uniform curriculum across all the campuses of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai. With 41 years of legacy, NMIMS School of Business Management, Mumbai has been recently ranked in the Top 100 B-School by FT MiM Ranking 2022.

Eligibility Criteria: NMAT scores are compulsory to qualify for the program. Besides, a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum score of 50% for MBA Core, Pharma, Human Resource and a minimum of 55% marks for Business Analytics & Digital Transformation.

Registration Process: • Step 1 - Visit nmat.nmims.edu and log in with GMAC ID and password • Step 2 - Fill in all the details in the NMIMS Registration form and pay the fees Candidates have to register for NMIMS before their Nmatbygmac scheduled exam date or 31st October whichever is earlier Total number of seats bifurcated as per programs, MBA (Finance/Marketing/Operations) - 600, MBA Human Resource - 120, MBA - (Business Analytics) - 120, MBA (Digital Transformation) - 60, MBA Pharmaceutical Management - 120, MBA Bengaluru - 240, MBA Hyderabad (Jadcherla) - 240, MBA Navi Mumbai - 180, MBA Indore - 120.

About NMIMS' School of Business Management: SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. Established as a business school 41 years ago, it is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)