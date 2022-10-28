Left Menu

Woman coach found dead at Usha School

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:55 IST
Woman coach found dead at Usha School
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman coach was found dead at the training hostel of the Usha School of Athletics here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as P Jayanthi, a 27-year-old hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

She joined Usha School of Athletics, the brainchild of sprint legend P T Usha, one and half years ago and was imparting training to students in the field events.

A police official said as per the complaint they received, she was found hanging in the room in the early morning.

''Inquest procedures are progressing and the other details can be available only after a post-mortem and further proceedings,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022