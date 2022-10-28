Special training for model school teachers to raise educational standard in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government Friday announced special training for teachers of model schools in the state to raise the standard of education on par with private schools, officials said.

The training will be part of the government efforts to provide quality education to children of government schools, they said.

''Through the ambitious Adarsh Vidyalaya Programme, the government is giving necessary impetus to the secondary and higher secondary levels of education and is all set to project teachers of these institutions as 'changemakers'. To help secure this the Azim Premji Foundation will provide training to headmasters and teachers of the model schools,'' a government release said.

In the first phase principals of 80 schools will be trained for ten months to develop a better vision for government schools, raise the standard of education and enhance leadership skills to provide better education to the students, create an effective eco system, besides development of the learning culture and creation of learning environment, it said.

In this regard a comprehensive action plan has been prepared through which special attention will be given to subjects like English, Science, Mathematics, Social Sciences and Hindias part of the teachers' training. ''The Department of School Education and Literacy will collaborate with the Azim Premji Foundation to conceptualise and conduct the capacity building program for Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya's school headmasters, faculty, subject specific master trainers and other key stakeholders. It is to be noted that the principals and teachers of these schools are also receiving their training in eminent institutions like the IIMs,'' the statement said.

The government has already inked a pact with APF for setting up Azim Premji University here. It is likely to be operational by July 2024.

