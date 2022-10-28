Left Menu

Special swachchta campaign taken up by NSO in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:44 IST
The regional unit of the National Statistical Office here has implemented a three-phased cleanliness drive across Assam as part of the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0 being implemented in all government offices across the country.

The three phases of the campaign are under the categories of 'My office clean', 'Shramdan', and sensitising people on the cleanliness of the surroundings and it will end on October 31, NSO's Regional head Swapnalee Bhattacharya told PTI on Friday. The category of 'My office space clean' included identifying scrap, self-cleaning the space used in the office, neatly packing, labeling, and storing what cannot be disposed of, Bhattacharya said. Minor repair and painting of the office space were also done, the NSO official said.

Along with routine data collection work, Shramdan was carried out in Kamrup, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri districts. The officers and staff members also organised a walk against anti-spitting recently which was flagged off by the Additional Director General of the North Eastern Zone Kal Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

