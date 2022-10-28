Left Menu

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:02 IST
Akanksha Vyavahare creates three new national records at Khelo India weightlifting meet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Maharashtra-based weightlifter Akanksha Vyavahare created three new national records in the 40kg weight category at the Khelo India National Ranking Women's Weightlifting tournament here. The weightlifter, who was also a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, created records in Snatch, Clean and Jerk, and Total on Friday.

Akanksha bettered her existing Snatch national record, by lifting 60kg. She recorded 71kg in the Clean & Jerk, and on the process, registering a total lift of 131kg. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was present during the opening ceremony earlier in the day. Speaking about the importance of the Khelo India women's leagues, Mirabai mentioned, "The leagues are very important as many girls are coming across and representing different States and UTs of India. The exposure being provided will very beneficial for all girls in the coming future.'' Mirabai had won the gold medal in Phase 1 of the Khelo India Weightlifting tournament in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year.

