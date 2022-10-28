Left Menu

Almost 30% power consumers yet to apply for monthly electricity subsidy: Delhi Govt

Officials said that 33,14,488 lakh electricity consumers have applied for power subsidy, while the remaining 13.85 lakh consumers are yet to do it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 30 per cent of the electricity consumers and subsidy beneficiaries are yet to apply for the power subsidy even as the last date of application, October 31, inches closer, government officials said on Friday.

According to officials, over 33 lakh electricity consumers have so far applied for the power subsidy in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last month announced October 31 as the deadline to apply for power subsidy for the month.

He had said that those who do not apply for the subsidy will have to pay their non-subsidised bills but can apply next month. There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail the subsidy. Officials said that 33,14,488 lakh electricity consumers have applied for power subsidy, while the remaining 13.85 lakh consumers are yet to do it. "This means that around 29.47 per cent of the electricity consumers availing subsidy, are yet to apply for it. The last date is October 31," a government official said. He added that the above statistics show that even though a large number of people want the subsidy, a still considerable percentage want to opt out. He said people can give a missed call or send a WhatsApp message on 7011-3111-11 to opt for the subsidy. Out of 47 lakh electricity consumers who avail the subsidy, nearly 30 lakh are those who get zero bills and 16-17 lakh who get a 50 per cent subsidy. At present, consumers with a power consumption of less than 200 units do not have to pay any charges and those with a consumption of up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.

