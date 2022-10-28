Left Menu

Designer Thebe Magugu brings South African fashion to global stage

Celebrated South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu hopes his success will inspire other young people on the continent. Magugu recently launched a new collection with global sportswear brand Adidas.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:33 IST
Designer Thebe Magugu brings South African fashion to global stage
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Celebrated South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu hopes his success will inspire other young people on the continent.

Magugu recently launched a new collection with global sportswear brand Adidas. His clothes have been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna and Miley Cyrus, and in 2019 he won the prestigious LVMH Prize for young designers.

"I'm particularly proud of it because I think it showed people that if I can do it, someone from Galeshewe township and (with) a lot of hardships along the way... all of those people can do it too," said the 29-year-old from his studio in Johannesburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022