MP: Five-day international dance, music festival to begin in Gwalior on Oct 29

The five-day international dance and music festival, Udbhav Utsav-2022, will begin in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday, an official said. Taiwan's Ambassador to India Baushaun Ger will open the mega event with more than 1,000 participants, including 350 artists from Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, Udbhav Sanskritik Evam Kreeda Sansthan's (USEKS) president Dr Keshav Pandey told PTI.

USEKS and Greenwood Public School were organizing the event jointly, and Taiwan was the partner country for the show, he said.

Dance and music troupes from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will take part in the festival, Dr Pandey said.

The festival will formally begin with a carnival, during which participants from different countries will pass through the city streets, he said.

''An important objective of this festival is to present the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gwalior to the international community,'' Dr Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)