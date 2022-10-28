Union Minister lauds Sikkim govt for successful implementation of central flagship programmes

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba on Friday lauded the Prem Singh Tamang government in Sikkim for successfully implementing the Central flagship programmes in the state.

''Sikkim has successfully provided maximum benefits to people by successfully implementing various central flagship programmes, including Jal Jeevan Yojana,'' the union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy told reporters here after presiding over a review meeting with senior state government officials here.

Khuba also lauded the state government for expanding the educational infrastructure to provide quality education to the students.

The Union Minister said that he has taken feedback from various quarters during his visit to the state which will come handy in planning strategies for effective implementation of various central schemes with a focus on the outcome.

Khuba said that he would take all queries, suggestions, and demands needed for planning a futuristic strategy, which would sync with the demands and focus on outcomes.

Earlier, during his review meeting with the officials, the union minister enquired about the progress in implementation of the centrally sponsored flagship programmes in sectors like health, agriculture, education, and power, etc.

He stressed the need to expand and implement the Centre's flagship schemes for betterment of the people and sought a proactive and collective approach to get the result.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)