Senior IPS officer Umesh Mishra is new Rajasthan DGP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Umesh Mishra will be the new Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP).

The 1989-batch officer will take over as the DGP upon the retirement of incumbent M L Lather on November 3, an order issued by the state's department of personnel on Thursday night said.

Mishra, who is currently the DG Intelligence, has been appointed as the DG (head of police force for a period of two years (irrespective of his date of superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

At the same time, he has also been promoted to the apex scale (Level 17 in the pay matrix) of the Indian Police Service, the order read.

Mishra has held posts like Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Intelligence, ADG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG), ADG Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), IG Bharatpur in the past. He has also been the Superintendent of Police of Kota city, Bharatpur, Pali and Churu districts.

Shortly after Mishra's appointment, celebrations began in his native village Sakrouli in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, where people congratulated each other and the relatives of Mishra.

The villagers also fired crackers and distributed sweets. Mishra had visited his native village to celebrate Diwali three days ago.

The information reached the villagers on Thursday night when PCS officer SN Mishra informed them about the success of his uncle Umesh Mishra. "It is a matter of great pride for the entire region that someone from the East UP and Sakrauli village has become head of Rajasthan Police force'' SN Mishra said. Umesh Mishra's father late Shiv Pujan Mishra was an English lecturer at Shri Gandhi Smarak Inter College, Kushinagar. The senior IPS officer had completed his basic education from the same college before joining the Allahabad University.

