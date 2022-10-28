Left Menu

Host no event without police permission: DU asks colleges

No event without proper permission of police should be organized or in case of emergency or lack of time at least one-day prior intimation should be given to the Police Station, Maurice Nagar, the university said.If events or fests be organised then only the entry of a few College or Department students be allowed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:44 IST
Host no event without police permission: DU asks colleges
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

University of Delhi (DU) on Friday issued guidelines to its colleges, asking them not to host any event without proper police permission and allow no one without registration.

This development comes days after a ruckus rocked a fest in DU's Miranda House On October 14, several men were seen climbing the college walls and gates to witness an open Diwali fest on the campus and indulged in ''cat-calling and sexist sloganeering''.

''In the light of an advisory received from the Police Department, the following guidelines are issued to all the Colleges and the Departments of Delhi University. No event without proper permission of police should be organized or in case of emergency or lack of time at least one-day prior intimation should be given to the Police Station, Maurice Nagar,'' the university said.

''If events or fests be organised then only the entry of a few College or Department students be allowed. It should not be opened to all. Entry should be allowed only after the registration for the event with the ID of the College,'' the varsity said.

The university has also asked the colleges to take necessary permission from other departments like, fire, and electricity may kindly be obtained. ''Deployment of volunteers is also required at the time of events. Hence, a number of volunteers may also be intimated to the police,'' the varsity said.

''If any of the above guidelines is committed then the concerned college, the department is solely responsible for any untoward incident that happened during any event organized by the concerned College/Department,'' it added.

Delhi University's Miranda House has also formed a sub-committee to revisit the procedures of holding events and provided an emergency Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), prohibiting open events without prior registrations.

In a notice on October 17, College principal B Nanda said the college has taken ''serious note'' of Friday's unprecedented incident that was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the college.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022