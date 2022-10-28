Left Menu

MP guv appoints new vice-chancellor for agri varsity

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the vice chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official said.

Shukla is currently posted as a project coordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he said.

The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said.

