MP guv appoints new vice-chancellor for agri varsity
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday appointed Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla as the vice chancellor of Gwalior-based Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University, an official said.
Shukla is currently posted as a project coordinator at the Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal, he said.
The vice-chancellor's tenure will be of five years from the date of assuming charge of the office, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
