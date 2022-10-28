Left Menu

Strong nation, society can be built on strength of confident teachers: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said a strong nation and society can be built only on the strength of confident teachers.During his visit to Delhi government teacher-training institutes in Rajendra Nagar and Daryaganj, he also discussed the difference between pedagogical practices being witnessed by teachers during their training and the way they were taught in their schools, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:11 IST
During his visit to Delhi government teacher-training institutes in Rajendra Nagar and Daryaganj, he also discussed the difference between pedagogical practices being witnessed by teachers during their training and the way they were taught in their schools, according to a statement. ''Only a confident teacher can instil confidence in children. A strong nation and a strong society can be built only on the strength of confident teachers. With this, teachers can overcome every fear in their life and feel motivated to do something for their children,'' Sisodia, who holds the educational portfolio, said.

To become a world-class teacher, future teachers must understand the difference between the way they were taught in their times and the pedagogical practices they are being taught now, he said.

Sisodia asked the trainees to remember their school days and think about what they wanted to learn from their teachers as well as the difference in pedagogical styles of today and what was followed in their times.

The trainees told the education minister that earlier the method of teaching and evaluation used to be different and the process was one-sided. PTI VA VA ANB ANB

