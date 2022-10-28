AAP’s Rajendra Gautam receives death threats from godmen

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who had courted controversy over his comments on Hindu deities, on Friday claimed of receiving death threats from some godmen.

He said he has lodged a complaint with the police and also written to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Gautam had recently resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet amid allegations of denouncing of Hindu deities at a religious conversion event.

In the letter, the AAP MLA claimed that three Ayodhya-based Hindu godmen were trying to malign his image and inflame religious tensions.

''One of these Baba, by instigating people in the name of religion, has given a contract to kill me, offering Rs 50 lakh for it,'' he said.

The former social welfare minister also clarified that he had only repeated 22 pledges that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had taken on adopting Buddhism, and it had nothing against anyone's religious sentiments.

