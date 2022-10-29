Mizoram Police to use polygraph test in 2-year-old girl sexual abuse case

Mizoram Police is all set to use polygraph or lie-detector test for the first time in a two-year-old girl's sexual abuse case, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The girl had died of acute Loryngotracheobrontis (ALTB) at a private hospital in Aizawl on September 16, according to the hospital's summary.

However, the subsequent examination of her body confirmed that she was sexually abused before her death.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said that the state police is planning to administer lie-detector test on the girl's parents, who were arrested in early October for being the prime accused in the case, to throw light on the truth. ''We have decided to use polygraph in the investigation and the girl's parents have already consented to undergo the tests. They will be taken to Chandigarh as the instrument is not available in the state,'' Neihlaia told PTI. He said police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. According to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, the lie-detector test, if used, would be the first time in the state. Aizawl Superintendent of Police (SP) C. Lalruaia said that the two accused are now under judicial custody and the police will seek remand for the polygraph tests.

The police had registered a suo-moto case under relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 20 following an information from the private hospital and the subsequent examination of the minor's body indicated that she was sexually abused during her lifetime.

The girl's father was arrested on October 1 and her mother on October 3 as they appeared to be the prime suspects in the case.

