T20 World Cup scoreboard: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand: Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1 Devon Conway b Dhananjaya de Silva 1 Kane Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Rajitha 8 Glenn Phillips c Shanaka b Lahiru Kumara 104 Daryl Mitchell b W Hasaranga 22 James Neesham c Shanaka b Rajitha 5 Mitchell Santner not out 11 Ish Sodhi run out ((sub)Ashen Bandara/Kusal Mendis) 1 Tim Southee not out 4 Extras: (LB-2, W-5, NB-3) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-2 , 2-7, 3-15, 4-99, 5-129, 6-162, 7-163.

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-35-1, Kasun Rajitha 4-0-23-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-14-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-22-1, Lahiru Kumara 3-0-37-1, Chamika Karunaratne 3-0-34-0.

