Army, Jammu University organise youth festival 'Sangam' after two years

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:02 IST
The army and University of Jammu will organise a five-day youth festival titled 'Sangam 2022' at the varsity's Bhaderwah campus in Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, officials said on Saturday.

The event, held to inculcate a sense of belonging towards the nation, promote communal harmony among youth and boost tourism, is being held after two years following a decline in Covid cases, they said.

The army's Rashtriya Rifles in collaboration with the Bhaderwah campus released the teaser of the festival during a press conference.

Around 1,200 students from 34 colleges, universities and satellite campuses will participate in the festival from October 31 to November 4, Commanding Officer 4-Rashtriya Rifles Col Rajat Parmar said.

Adventure activities like paragliding, white water rafting in river Chenab, trekking, rock climbing and rappelling will be the highlights of the festival. Besides, the participants will also get a chance to interact with successful young entrepreneurs, he added.

''This year, we have decided to organise the festival on a larger scale than earlier and we have been receiving overwhelming response,'' the university's Public Relations Officer at its Bhaderwah campus Aarif Khateeb said.

''Our focus is to promote national integration and communal harmony. We will also make the participating youth ambassadors of adventure tourism in Chenab region,'' he said.

