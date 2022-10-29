Left Menu

MP: Residents protest after girl is found unconscious in Guna; cops register case under IPC, POCSO Act

PTI | Guna | Updated: 29-10-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 16:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A protest erupted in Binaganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Saturday after a 15-year-old girl was found unconscious behind a house, leading to police registering a case under relevant Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, an official said.

The Class X student had gone to school on Friday but did not return home till late evening, and she was found lying unconscious behind a house some hours later, her father said.

''We thought she might have gone to a friend's place but then we received a call saying she was lying unconscious behind a house. She was first taken to the primary health centre from where she was shifted to the district hospital,'' he said.

Guna City Superintendent of Police Shweta Gupta told PTI the girl is out of danger at present.

''We have booked unidentified accused under IPC and POCSO Act provisions,'' she said.

While police sources said three people have been detained in this connection, the force officially refused to confirm the information.

Meanwhile, Chachoda Congress MLA Lakshman Singh and BJP leader Mamta Meena along with local residents staged a protest on the Chachoda-Binaganj road for several hours on Saturday demanding the immediate arrest of culprits.

They called off the protest after authorities assured them of action in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

