MP: Chouhan lays foundation stone for 69 CM Rise schools

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday lay the foundation stone for 69 CM Rise schools, which will be built at the cost of Rs 2,519 crore to ramp up the education system.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said the CM Rise schools will be built better than the private institutions to provide quality modern education to children from poor families.

“I studied in a government school, which had only two small rooms. We used to carry empty gunny bags to school to sit on them on the floor and study. Ever since, I harboured a thought that infrastructure in government schools needed to be improved,” the chief minister said.

Chouhan lay the foundation stone of 69 CM Rise schools, of which five are in Indore. The schools will be built at the cost of Rs 2,519 crore.

“I hope that the CM Rise schools will prove to be better than private institutions and bring about a social revolution,” he said.

According to officials, the CM Rise schools will be equipped with modern teaching tools and facilities, smart classes, sports facilities among other things.

Slamming the previous Congress governments in the state, the chief minister said earlier government schools used to be in a mess and the teaching staff was paid a meagre salary of Rs 500 and were appointed haphazardly.

After the BJP came to power in the state, the salary of teachers in these schools have gone up to Rs 40,000 - Rs 60,000, he claimed.

Chouhan further said that students should learn English, but to promote teaching in mother tongue, the state government has thrown open an alternative to students of medicine and engineering courses to study in Hindi.

