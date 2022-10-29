Left Menu

TN triumphs in Under-19 national volleyball tournament

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 19:27 IST
Tamil Nadu on Saturday won the Under-19 Girls CISCE National Volleyball Tournament held at Kothagiri in Nilgiris district.

Maharashtra was the first runner-up and Gujarat secured the second runner-up spot.

In the Girls Under-14 match, Maharashtra won the trophy, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were first and second runners-up.

Karnataka came out on top followed by Maharashtra and AP as first and second runners-up, respectively, in the Under-17 girls category.

Aarna Shetty from Maharashtra won the best players award in Under-14 category, Sangeetha of Kerala in the Under-17 category and Zenia from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana won in the Under-19 category.

To encourage student participation and promote a healthy competition, the tournament for students of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ISCE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) schools was hosted by St. Jude's Public School and Junior College, Kothagiri.

While the two-day girls tournament concluded on Saturday, the boys teams will vie for honours on October 30 and 31.

A total of 300 girls and 324 boys from 10 regions of the country are taking part in the tournaments across different age groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

