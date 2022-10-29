Kerala Crime Branch to probe death of youth, his family claim female friend poisoned him

Kerala police on Saturday handed over the probe into the death of a 23-year-old man, who passed away at the medical college hospital near here, to the District Crime Branch.

Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, passed away on October 25 after being admitted to the medical college for 11 days.

His family had alleged that he was poisoned by his female friend and her family by giving him some kashayam (Ayurvedic decoction) and expired juice.

''We will be probing all angles,'' Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, D Silpa, told PTI.

''We have already formed an SIT and I will be monitoring the probe. To ascertain the cause of death, a medical board will be formed,'' she said.

The police officer said after the post-mortem was conducted, the doctors have recommended a chemical examination of the body and the police have sent the report for the same.

Sharon passed away due to multiple organ failure, police had said.

His parents had alleged that Sharon had gone to his female friend's house on October 14 and later developed uneasiness including vomiting.

Sharon's family had claimed that the doctors told them that some kind of acid substance had damaged his internal organs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)