Ideology of Anektawad needed: TN Governor

The ideology of Anektawad which refers to pluralism is much needed in today's contemporary world as there is chaos, mistrust among nations, said Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi here on Saturday.

Jainism has always advocated Anektawad which respects people from different beliefs, he said at an event here.

Quoting a verse from Rig Ved which says truth is one and can be manifested in multiple forms, he said the ideology of ''Anektawad-pluralism'' is much needed in the contemporary world.

''Today's world is in chaos, with distortion in the social order, mistrust among the nations, rising stockpile of weapons of mass destruction,'' he said at the 109th birth anniversary celebrations of Acharya Sri Tulsi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Highlighting the uniqueness of India which was beyond the cognitive understanding of the colonizers, Ravi said they (colonizers) looked upon India as a geographical entity and considered the diversity as a difference.

''They not only destroyed the Indian economic and political system but also made deliberate attempts to destroy its spiritual, cultural and social spirit, he said.

India has been created by the eternal spirituality of great Rishis and the culture and values are born out of it, he said.

''For the sake of humanity, India must resurge as a Vishwa Guru. For this comprehensive resurgence, the spiritual uprising is a must. Materialistic development without spiritual values will be a poor imitation of the West,'' he said.

The event was organised by Sri Jain Swethamber Terapanth here, said a release.

