Lt Governor inaugurates 31st Senior National Wushu Championship

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:41 IST
As many as 1500 athletes from across the country will be vying for honours at the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship which got underway here on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha om on Saturday inaugurated the tournament and dedicated the newly constructed Wushu Academy to the youth of J&K on the occasion.

''J&K has now emerged as one of the top sporting UTs in India and many talented Wushu players have established themselves as a powerful contender at the world stage,'' Sinha said.

''Sports contribute to social change and create new heroes. J&K is witnessing exceptional transformation and extraordinary efforts of sportspersons, coaches full of promise and possibilities.'' PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 IJT ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

