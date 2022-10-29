Nearly 7,500 madrasas found running without recognition: UP minister

Nearly 7,500 madrasas were found running without recognition in a recent survey conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government, said a state minister on Saturday. “Now a high-powered committee will decide about them,” minister Dharm Pal Singh told reporters. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that madrasa student hold the Quran in one hand and a laptop in another.

He said the Mathura DM has been instructed to free the Waqf land from unauthorised possession and develop hospitals, schools and parks over it.

The minister said in the new dairy policy, care has been taken for poor farmers. In every Assembly constituency, “gau kendras” will be set up, he said. Funds have already been released for the purpose, the minister added.

He said to check the spread of lumpy skin disease, nine teams have been formed to ensure a speedy massive vaccination drive.

