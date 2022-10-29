Nearly 7,500 madrasas found running without recognition: UP minister
Nearly 7,500 madrasas were found running without recognition in a recent survey conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government, said a state minister on Saturday. Funds have already been released for the purpose, the minister added.He said to check the spread of lumpy skin disease, nine teams have been formed to ensure a speedy massive vaccination drive.
- Country:
- India
Nearly 7,500 madrasas were found running without recognition in a recent survey conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government, said a state minister on Saturday. “Now a high-powered committee will decide about them,” minister Dharm Pal Singh told reporters. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants that madrasa student hold the Quran in one hand and a laptop in another.
He said the Mathura DM has been instructed to free the Waqf land from unauthorised possession and develop hospitals, schools and parks over it.
The minister said in the new dairy policy, care has been taken for poor farmers. In every Assembly constituency, “gau kendras” will be set up, he said. Funds have already been released for the purpose, the minister added.
He said to check the spread of lumpy skin disease, nine teams have been formed to ensure a speedy massive vaccination drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gau kendras
- Assembly
- Uttar
- Waqf
- Narendra Modi
- Quran
- Dharm
- Mathura DM
- Pal Singh
ALSO READ
"...only crime is she gave birth to Narendra Modi," Smriti Irani on Gujarat AAP chief's remarks
Our society got rid of obsolete social laws as we know that if they become stereotypes they are hindrances to progress: PM Narendra Modi in his video message at conference in Gujarat.
Banking sector has become a medium for good governance and better service delivery, says PM Narendra Modi.
Govt has taken initiative to take banks to the doorstep of poor as part of its commitment to serve the underprivileged: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi has realised goal of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': BJP president J P Nadda.