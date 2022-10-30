18-yr-old dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Gurugram

An 18-year-old youth died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building here on Saturday, police said.

The youth's father, Amer Hassan, who claims to be a local Congress leader from Gurugram, alleged that his son was murdered and has filed a police complaint.

The class 12 student had gone to meet his friend on the fourth floor of the Royal Presidency CGHS Society, Sector 45. After that he went to the eighth floor of the building and jumped down from the balcony, police said.

We received information about the incident around 1 pm and took the youth to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have recovered his slippers and mobile phone from the balcony, a police officer said.

No suicide note was found and his mobile phone is being checked, the officer added. The youth lived in sector 45 and his father is a businessman, said police.

Police analysed the footage from CCTV cameras installed on the ground floor of the society in which it could be seen that the youth entered the society at 12.53 pm and went to the fourth floor, another officer said.

Soon after, he came down by lift but again went to the fourth floor where he met a woman in the elevator. He then came to the ground floor before going to the eighth floor and was found lying in a pool of blood moments later, he said.

According to police, the youth's friend told them that the duo were in the same school earlier but now studied in different schools. They hadn't interacted with each other since July.

Meanwhile, Hassan demanded ''fair investigation'' into the matter.

''He was selected for the Haryana football team last year and was a school topper. There is 100 per cent foul play and my son was murdered. I want a fair investigation into the matter,'' said Hassan, who claims to be the state vice president of the Congress' industrial cell.

Police said they are verifying the facts and a probe is underway.

''It is a matter of investigation and we are exploring CCTV footage. No suicide note has been found and we are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,'' said Kavita, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East).

