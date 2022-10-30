Left Menu

NC leader Farooq Abdullah hopes for return of peace in J-K

National Conference leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has said he wishes for the return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir so that all communities could live without fear.Recalling the communal bonhomie that existed in the erstwhile state before the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, he said, There was a time we were together and then a wave came and we separated.Abdullah was speaking on Saturday after releasing a book, When the Heart Speaks - Memoirs of a Cardiologist, written by renowned heart specialist Dr Upendra Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 08:29 IST
NC leader Farooq Abdullah hopes for return of peace in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has said he wishes for the return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir so that all communities could live without fear.

Recalling the communal bonhomie that existed in the erstwhile state before the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, he said, ''There was a time we were together and then a wave came and we separated''.

Abdullah was speaking on Saturday after releasing a book, 'When the Heart Speaks - Memoirs of a Cardiologist', written by renowned heart specialist Dr Upendra Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit. The function was also attended by NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The NC president said he found the book engrossing. It gave an insight into the journey of Dr Kaul's life and the communal bonhomie that existed before the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, he said.

''The sadness expressed in the book is the tension between religious communities,'' Abdullah said while referring to the situation before and after the eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s.

Abdullah said Kashmiri Muslims were silent spectators at the time of the exodus of Pandits ''because we were scared ourselves''.

''Those relations have not been restored yet. When these will be restored, I don't know. We pray for the return of those days when we all lived without fear,'' he said.PTI MIJ SKL DIV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022