Netherlands vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard

PTI | Perth | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:57 IST
Netherlands vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard
Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between the Netherlands and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Netherlands Innings: Stephan Myburgh c Wasif b Afridi 6 Max O'Dowd lbw Khan 8 Bas de Leede retired hurt 6 Tom Cooper c Wasim b Khan 1 Colin Ackermann lbw Khan 27 Scott Edwards c Ahmed b Shah 15 Roelf van der Merwe b Rauf 5 Tim Pringle b Wasim 5 Logan van Beek not out 6 Fred Klaassen b Wasim 0 Paul van Meekeren run out 7 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (For Nine Wickets in 20 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-7, 1-18*, 2-19, 3-26, 4-61, 5-69, 6-73, 7-81, 8-81, 9-91 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-19-1, Naseem Shah 4-0-11-1, Mohammad Wasim 3-0-15-2, Haris Rauf 3-0-10-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-3, Mohammad Nawaz 2-0-11-0.

