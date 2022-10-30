Left Menu

Girl molested, assaulted by govt school teacher in UP's Deoria: Police

The District Basic Education Officer has suspended the teacher with immediate effect, officials said, adding that the girl studies in the same school.An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 30-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:51 IST
Girl molested, assaulted by govt school teacher in UP's Deoria: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested and assaulted by a teacher of a government school here, police said on Sunday. The District Basic Education Officer has suspended the teacher with immediate effect, officials said, adding that the girl studies in the same school.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said. Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said on October 25, the 30-year-old teacher molested the girl studying in the upper primary school located under the Suroli police station area limits.

He said when the victim protested, she was beaten and threatened by the accused. The girl reached home and informed her family about the incident following which a complaint was registered with the police and the education department. He said an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for molesting, assaulting and issuing threats.

Sharma said efforts are on to arrest the accused. An official of the Education department said the accused has been suspended by the District Basic Education Officer with immediate effect.

