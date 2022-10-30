Emphasise on value of love, forgiveness: Brother Mac to students in farewell message

Hang on to love, said Brother Brendan MacCarthaigh, as he left for his hometown in Dublin, bidding farewell to the city, where he spent over six decades of his life, teaching students and building lives.

The educator, 84, had to leave India due to visa-related issues.

His current and former students of St Joseph's College, Bowbazar, some of whom are teenagers and some senior citizens now, fondly recalled their association with Brother Mac, as he is fondly called. ''When we got to know that brother was notified to leave the country because he inadvertently missed filing some visa documents, many of us offered him assistance from authorities.

“He told us that 'I am a teacher and I would not like to arm-twist anybody’. This sense of righteousness is so rare these days, but so natural to him,'' said Rajesh Arora, one of his former students. In his parting message to the students, Brother Mac emphasised the value of love and forgiveness, especially at a time ''when some politicians are splitting the country and spreading hatred''.

During the farewell programme organised in the city on the eve of his departure, he asked people to make love an inevitable part of their value system.

''If you hate Muslims being a Hindu, you are wrong, If you hate Hindus being a Muslim, you are wrong. If you dislike anybody, you are wrong,'' he asserted.

''Ask yourself important questions. In my country, Protestants were trained to hit Catholics, and Catholics trained to hit Protestants. To some extent, that still goes on. In India, some politicians are splitting the country and spreading hatred,'' the educator stated.

Religion is only a social construct, with different people adopting different ways to offer prayers, he said.

Arora, a 1985-batch student, said that Brother Mac has, over the years, also worked for the welfare of underprivileged people, trying to touch their lives with education.

''Brother Brendan MacCarthiagh went quickly from being my teacher in middle school to being a friend, philosopher and guide. He has been a constant source of inspiration not only to me, but to anybody who has had the pleasure of knowing him,'' Arora, an entrepreneur in the medical field, added.

Another alumnus, Imran Zaki of the 1984 batch, too, fondly recalled his association with Brother Mac.

He was not just a good educator, but someone who treated all his students with empathy, compassion, supporting them in every way. His children are spread all over the world and their messages kept pouring at his farewell ceremony, Zaki said.

“However, we should not call it a farewell as Brother Brendan will continue to guide us with his teachings, even if he is not physically present in India,'' the city-based social entrepreneur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)