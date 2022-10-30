Medical team from Ranchi examines patients injured in gas tanker accident

A high-level team from the burn unit of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) reached Dumka on Sunday to examine the patients who were injured in an accident involving a gas tanker, an official said.

One person was killed and several others were injured as a gas tanker overturned after hitting a bus that was parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's Dumka district on October 27, following which it exploded and caught fire.

At least 18 people received burn injuries in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at Dumka’s Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, some 280 km from here. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a Twitter post on Saturday late night said, “A high-level team of RIMS burn unit will go by helicopter tomorrow (Sunday) morning to examine the people injured in the gas tanker accident in Dumka's Hansdiha area.” He said, “Treatment of the injured persons is underway. If needed, all possible help will be provided by the government for their better treatment.” Dumka deputy commissioner (DC) Ravi Shankar Shukla told PTI that after reaching Dumka this morning, the team members examined the patients at PJMCH.

He said that as many as 18 people are undergoing treatment. “Only one person is having around 25 per cent burn injury. Conditions of the rest of the patients are stable,” Shukla said.

The accident happened on State Highway 17 in Dhavatand area when the tanker was proceeding to Hansdiha. After the tanker exploded, it caught fire that ravaged at least three buses that were parked nearby. Several trees were also burnt.

