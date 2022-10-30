Veteran RSS Pracharak Chandrashekar Bhandari passes away

Veteran RSS Pracharak and former Pranth Prachar Pramukh of Karnataka, Chandrashekar Bhandari died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon, According to RSS, the 87-year-old breathed his last at 3 PM.

He had served as the former State Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Founder Trustee of VSK (Vishwa Samvada Kendra) Karnataka, and was also an author and a poet.

His mortal remains will be kept at 'Keshava Krupa', the RSS Karnataka headquarters here between 8 and 9 AM on Monday, for people to pay their last respects, and the last rites will be performed at Banashankari crematorium here at 10 AM, RSS said in a statement.

It said, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Kshetriya Sanghachalak V Nagaraj, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa among others have expressed grief over Bhandari's death.

''Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Shri Chandrasekhara Bhandari, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, famous author, orator and a thorough gentleman. I pray to God to bless his soul with peace. Om Shanti,'' Bommai said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)