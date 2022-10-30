Left Menu

Question paper leak case: STF to move Uttarakhand High Court against bail to accused

Question paper leak case: STF to move Uttarakhand High Court against bail to accused
The Special Task Force (STF) will appeal in Uttarakhand High Court against trial court order granting bail to accused in the question paper leak of the graduate level examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, official sources said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is closely monitoring the investigation of the case, had directed the STF to approach the High Court to ensure strict action against the mastermind of the organized gang in the recruitment exam paper leak case.

So far the STF has arrested 42 accused in the case, including Yogendra Singh alias Bunty, a teacher of KM Secondary College in Dhampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

Out of these arrested accused, 19 have got bail from the trial court. Last year, the Commission had conducted the graduation level examination on December 4 and 5 in three shifts in which about 1,60,000 candidates had appeared and 916 candidates were selected in it.

The matter came to light when the chief minister on July 22 ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the recruitment examination on the demand of Uttarakhand Unemployed Union. The DGP handed over the investigation to the STF on the same day.

According to the STF investigation, the accused obtained the question paper with the help of the company that printed it. They later sold the copies of the solved question paper to the candidates at exorbitant price.

