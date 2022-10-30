New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DES25 RJ-MANGARH-LD GEHLOT Rajasthan CM, PM Modi to share dais at Mangarh Dham event on Nov 1 Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will share the dais to pay tributes to tribal freedom fighters at Mangarh Dham in the state's Banswara district on November 1, an official said.

DES2 RJ-WEDDINGS After two-year hiatus, Rajasthan sees wedding boom Jaipur: Around 1.5 lakh weddings are estimated to be solemnised across Rajasthan in November, the highest in over two years after the coronavirus outbreak.

DES32 UP-JAMIAT-MADRASSAS No board affiliation needed for madrassas, linking them to terrorism unfortunate: Cleric Saharanpur: Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni on Sunday said there is no need for madrassas to get affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education and it was unfortunate that attempts were made to link the education system to terrorism.

DES39 PB-STUBBLE-LD SUSPENSION Stubble burning: Punjab govt suspends four agriculture officers for dereliction of duty Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday suspended four officials of the Agriculture Department as stubble burning continued unabated in the agrarian state with 1,761 fresh incidents.

DES37 HR-2NDLD PANCHAYAT-POLLS Haryana: Over 70 pc votes cast in zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls Chandigarh: Over 70 per cent votes were polled on Sunday to elect members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis in nine districts of Haryana. This number is expected to go up as the data gets updated, officials said. DES33 HR-BYPOLL-CAMPAIGNING Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take out a roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur on October 31, a day before the campaigning ends for the November 3 Assembly bypolls there.

DES16 UKD-RESORT-FIRE Uttarakhand: Fire at candy factory located on premises of resort linked to Ankita Bhandari murder Rishikesh/Dehradun: A fire broke out on Sunday in an gooseberry candy factory located on the premises of a resort linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. DES36 UKD-PAPER LEAK-STF Question paper leak case: STF to move Uttarakhand High Court against bail to accused Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) will appeal in Uttarakhand High Court against trial court order granting bail to accused in the question paper leak of the graduate level examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, official sources said.

DES20 UP-BHOJPURI-ACTOR Bhojpuri actor's wife alleges mental harassment, says instigated to commit suicide Ballia (UP): Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh has accused him of causing mental harassment, forcing her to go for an abortion and instigating to commit suicide.

