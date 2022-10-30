Woman from Nepal held for killing 5-year-old son in Goa
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-10-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 23:47 IST
A woman hailing from Nepal was held on Sunday for allegedly strangling her five-year-old son in Taleigao near Panaji in Goa, a police official said.
The incident took place in the accused's rented room on Saturday evening and she was held a day later, the official added.
