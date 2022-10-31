Left Menu

Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong, united India, says Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 08:25 IST
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong, united India, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India with his farsightedness, despite attempts by some forces to keep the country divided.

Shah also said that in the next 25 years, India will be able to realise the dream of the country's freedom fighters of making India a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of independence.

He said this while flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the national capital.

“Even during that time, there were efforts by some forces to keep India divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his farsightedness and political acumen,” he said.

The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the bridge collapse on Sunday in Gujarat.

