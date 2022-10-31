Left Menu

DU releases 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes

Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher programmecollege combination preference, a university official said earlier.More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 10:55 IST
DU releases 2nd list of seat allocation for UG programmes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes and a total of 145 candidates on it have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, an official said Monday.

''We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted,'' Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone.

''As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am,'' he said.

Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a university official said earlier.

More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022