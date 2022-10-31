Left Menu

BJP leader booked for threatening doctor in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 31-10-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 11:39 IST
BJP leader booked for threatening doctor in UP's Shahjahanpur
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a BJP leader for allegedly pointing a gun and threatening a doctor on duty at the Government Medical College here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged late Sunday night, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Dr Karan Gupta was on duty at midnight at the Government Medical College here when city resident Anshul Agnihotri was brought in with complaints of chest pain.

After a preliminary examination, Agnihotri was sent for an ECG when vice-president of BJP's Mahanagar unit Rajkamal Bajpai arrived at the medical facility and created a ruckus, the ASP said, quoting the FIR.

He added that Bajpai allegedly grabbed the doctor by the neck, scuffled with him and also pointed a gun at him.

The BJP leader, however, told PTI that the patient was known to him and he was called to the hospital by Agnihotri's family members as he was allegedly not getting proper treatment.

Bajpai alleged that the doctor was busy playing games on his mobile phone in his room and when asked to check on the patient, he said the case was not in his control and the patient should be taken elsewhere.

The BJP leader also said that the family asked the doctor for a stretcher for the patient but he told them to look for it themselves.

After this, the patient was somehow taken to a private hospital, where he has been admitted, Bajpai said.

The ASP said police have registered a case against Bajpai under sections of assault and threatening to kill, and investigations have started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022