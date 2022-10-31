Left Menu

Sexual harassment case against education trust chief in Mumbai

Police have registered a case on charges of sexual harassment and atrocities against the chairman of an educational trust in south Mumbai following a complaint by a woman teacher, official said on Monday.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

A few days ago, the 32-year-old teacher approached the Dongri police here with a complaint against the chairman of the education trust where she was working, he said. According to the woman's complaint, the accused allegedly abused and harassed her, the official said. Taking serious cognisance of the complaint, the police registered the FIR against the accused under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said. A probe is on into the case, he added.

